Jessie J addresses amicable split from record label and jokes she is now ‘unemployed’

Jessie J has spoken out about her decision to leave her record label Republic Records after 17 years, saying it felt like the “right time.”

The singer, 35, who this year became a mother to son Sky, has opened up on social media about parting ways with the music company.

She joked she is now “unemployed”, but added she wanted to put out music as an independent artist in coming years.

Speaking on Instagram, the Price Tag singer said: “My lawyer said that I need to make a statement about the decision that I have made. I don’t want it to feel like a huge, big thing.

“After 17 years I have decided to leave Republic Records. I was about six months pregnant when I made this decision.”

She continued: "Monte and Avery Lipman, and Jason Flomm have been so gracious and kind in supporting my decision and letting me go. It’s been the most amazing high and low ride of my life.

“I just feel so grateful to have been signed to the best record label in the world. I have to just be honest with who I am and what I want from my career now.

"There’s no negative spin, it’s not dramatic. I just didn’t feel right being signed and it hasn’t for years. So, I need to stop just trusting my instincts and ask for them... so now I am unemployed.

“I am now in the process of doing all the legalities and sorting out the music so I can put out new music and do it my way. On my time and my terms.”

She continued: “Now I have had a baby there is just no stopping me. Something happens when you have a baby and just start giving zero f**ks. But there is nothing but good vibes.”

Captioning the post, the artist wrote: “Not me looking like Johnny Depp from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for my big statement.

“Thank you Monte and Avery Lipman, Jason Flomm, and everyone who I’ve worked with at Republic for the past 17 years. What a rollercoaster. Mic drop."

Jessie – real name Jessica Cornish – welcomed her baby boy with her basketball player partner Chanan Safir Colman in May.

Speaking to her social media followers, she said: “A week ago my whole life changed.

Jessie J and boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman (Dave Benett)

“My son entered this world, and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable; I am flying in love.

“He is magic. He is literally all my dreams come true. He is my whole world,” she concluded.

In November 2021, the singer revealed she had had a miscarriage ahead of performing a gig in LA, just one month after splitting from boyfriend Max Pham after seven months of dating.