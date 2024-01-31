Jessie Fleming: Chelsea midfielder joins NWSL's Portland Thorns for £250k

Jessie Fleming signed for Chelsea in 2020

Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming has joined National Women's Soccer League club Portland Thorns for £250,000.

She has won three Women's Super League (WSL) titles, three Women's FA Cups and the League Cup since joining from university side UCLA Bruins in 2020.

The 25-year-old has 123 Canada caps, and in 2021 scored in the final when they won Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Fleming, who has scored 12 goals in 111 Chelsea games, joins Portland for the next NWSL season starting 16 March.

"I am very excited to be joining the Portland Thorns," said Fleming. "More than anything, I am looking forward to being a part of the incredible community surrounding the team that is so often talked about with Portland.

"I feel honoured to represent these people and this city, and cannot wait to get started."

It is one of the most expensive signings by an American women's club, though previous deals involving higher add-on fees have been concluded.

Portland Thorns head coach Mike Norris said: "Adding a player of Jessie's calibre is a big step for us as we continue to build the roster for 2024 and beyond.

"Jessie has great ability to connect and create in midfield, which makes her a very dynamic option for us in the middle of the field. Her eye for a final pass will be a great asset for our front line.

"Add in her physical capabilities to go box-to-box - we feel that we have acquired a very complete world-class midfielder."

Across the BBC banner