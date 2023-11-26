Jessie Diggins, bloodied and missing a glove, finishes second in World Cup

SKI-NORDIC-CROSS COUNTRY-WORLD-FIN

One look at Jessie Diggins' face after the race, and it was clear that her legend grew on Sunday.

Diggins, the best U.S. cross-country skier in history, finished second in a 20km freestyle in Ruka, Finland, in temperatures hovering around zero degrees just outside the Arctic Circle.

That's not out of the ordinary. Diggins has been a fixture on World Cup podiums for 12 years and is known for braving fierce weather.

But the blood surrounding the right side of Diggins' mouth was unique.

During the 55-minute race, her face was cut by the end of a ski pole (it appears to have happened while she was receiving a new pole). She also finished it missing one glove.

She nearly pulled off a victory after it all, crossing three tenths of a second behind Swede Moa Ilar. Diggins' countrywoman Rosie Brennan placed third, a day after she was runner-up in a 10km classic race.

Diggins took part in the podium ceremony and said afterward that she was fine, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, which was on site.

"Woof," was posted on Diggins' social media hours later. "Good thing this team is so damn good at taking care of me!"

Diggins' effort Sunday was reminiscent of another runner-up finish: her 2022 Olympic 30km silver medal. On that February Sunday, she fell during the race, trekked solo for 12 miles amid a food poisoning bout that had bedridden here the day before and single-digit temperatures.

Diggins went into this season having shared that she had a relapse of an eating disorder during the summer. For years, she has raced with the words "The Emily Program" written across her headband.

The program is a national leader in eating disorder treatment. Diggins, in her high school graduation year of 2010, did what she called the scariest thing in the world, calling the program to get treatment that saved her life.

"I race with my heart on my sleeve, and it’s important for me to also wear my past and my present out in the open, because this shouldn’t be something I ever have to hide," was posted on Diggins' social media last week.