Jessie Bates would like teaming up with Deshaun Watson on Browns, per report

One report has already suggested that the Cleveland Browns will target Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates in free agency after releasing John Johnson.

From the sounds of it, Bates sure wouldn’t mind playing with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, either.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported Sunday that Bates has his mind on doing just that: “Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, a 2020 second-team All-Pro, would love to play with Watson if he hits the market, a league source says.”

As always, it’s important to note that Bates isn’t expected back with the Bengals because of the contract he’ll get on the open market. His reps and the team failed to reach a long-term deal multiple times and he had the holdout after the franchise tag. He’s said he wants to stay in town, but also admitted the reality of this situation.

When it comes to this reporting, it’s a case of Bates playing it smart — what else would he say while pursuing the biggest contract possible? He’s also been spotted out with Atlanta Falcons players, another team looking to burn big money on defense this offseason.

Weird as it might be for fans to think of the Bengals playing against Bates twice a year, there is quite a lot that has to happen before he finds his next home in the NFL.

More Latest News!

Darrin Simmons offers revealing quote about Bengals' punter outlook Cowboys and Dalton Schultz could have impact on Bengals, Hayden Hurst Former Bengals kicker Shayne Graham worked with punter Bryce Baringer

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire