Safety Jessie Bates has found a new home.

Bates has agreed to a four-year contract with the Falcons, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth $64 million with $23 million due to him in the first year.

Bates was a Bengals second-round pick in 2018 and became an immediate starter for the club.

Cincinnati used the franchise tag to keep Bates last year. While Bates skipped the offseason program and much of training camp before signing the franchise tender, he still played all 16 of Cincinnati’s games in 2022 (the team’s Week 17 matchup with Buffalo was canceled), he recorded a career-high four interceptions along with eight passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Bates now becomes a key player for Atlanta’s defense. In 79 career contests, he’s recorded 14 interceptions and 43 passes defensed.

Last year, the Bengals selected safety Daxton Hill at No. 31 overall in the draft. He played just 131 defensive snaps in 15 games as a rookie.

Jessie Bates to sign four-year deal with Falcons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk