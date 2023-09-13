Jessie Bates is the NFC defensive player of the week

Safety Jessie Bates had an excellent Falcons debut, recording two interceptions off this year's No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in Atlanta's 24-10 victory over Carolina.

The NFL was impressed, too, as Bates was named the NFC defensive player of the week.

After spending his first five seasons with the Bengals, Bates signed with the Falcons as a free agent and instantly made an impact. According to the league, Bates is the first player since 2000 with at least 10 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in a single game.

It's Bates' first player of the week award and it comes from the first multi-interception game of his career.

Bates and the Falcons will host the Packers in Week 2.