Jessie Bates named NFC defensive player of the week

Falcons safety Jessie Bates made one of the key plays to help Atlanta beat New Orleans and take over first place in the NFC South.

Now he’s been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Bates had a 92-yard pick six late in the first quarter of Sunday’s 24-15 win, along with a forced fumble and 12 total tackles in the contest. According to the league, Bates is the first player with at least 10 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble in two games in the same season since 2000.

Bates also was the NFC defensive player of the week for Week 1 this season.

In 11 games this year, he’s tied a career high with four interceptions, recorded six passes defensed, and set a new career high with three forced fumbles.

The Falcons will take on the Jets in Week 13.