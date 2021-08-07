Jessica Springsteen, Team USA Try to Medal in Equestrian Team Jumping Final originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jessica Springsteen, McLain Ward and Laura Kraut will ride for Team USA on Saturday morning in the equestrian team jumping final.

The Americans placed fifth in the qualifying round finishing with 13 total faults. Springsteen did not qualify in the individual jumping final earlier in the Olympics.

The equestrian team jumping final at the Tokyo Olympics will take place at 6 a.m. ET and can be streamed live. The event will also replay at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.