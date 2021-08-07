Jessica Springsteen Jumps 1 Step Closer To Glory Days At The Tokyo Olympics

In this article:

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of rock icon Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa, has made an Olympic final.

Springsteen and teammates Laura Kraut and McClain Ward will represent the U.S. in the equestrian jumping team event on Saturday.

They’ll take on Argentina, Netherlands, Brazil, Great Britain, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Sweden.

They ranked fifth in the preliminaries on Friday.

Springsteen, who is seeded 14th in the world, failed to make the individual jumping final after her horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, clipped a rail on an obstacle.

Kraut and Ward won gold in the team event at Beijing 2008.

Ward also won team gold at Athens 2004 and silver in Rio 2016.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

