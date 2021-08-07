Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Bruce Springsteen, wins Olympic silver medal with US equestrian team

Jessica Springsteen, 29, is the middle child of rock star Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jessica Springsteen and the US equestrian jumping team won silver in Tokyo.

Jessica, 29, made her Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Jessica, the daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, grew up horseback riding.

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of American rock-legend couple Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, won a silver medal as part of the US equestrian jumping team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Springsteen and her team members Laura Kraut and McLain Ward took home an Olympic medal after competing in the equestrian jumping finals on Saturday. They won silver after being tied with the team from Sweden and were forced into a jump-off, or tie-breaker, according to the Associated Press.

Springsteen, the 29-year-old New Jersey native, made her Olympic team debut in Tokyo after being named an alternate equestrian jumping for the 2012 London Olympics. She told reporters that even though athletes' family members couldn't be at the Olympic Games in person, she knew her parents were rooting for her from afar.

"They're sending me pictures in their USA gear; they're cheering everyone on tonight," Springsteen told reporters of her parents during the Tokyo Olympics. "They're super-excited."

Jessica Springsteen (center) competed in the Olympics alongside Laura Kraut and McLain Ward. BEHROUZ MEHRI/Getty Images

Springsteen and her stallion, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, clipped one rail in Saturday's preliminary round, and one of her teammates, Ward, did the same while competing in the prelims, according to the AP.

In the finals, Sweden's Peder Fredricson cruised through the track to help his country gain its fourth gold medal since 1924, the AP reported.

The US last won a gold medal in the equestrian jumping event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Tokyo Games marked Jessica Springsteen's Olympic debut after she was named an alternate at the 2012 London Olympics. BSR Agency/Getty Images

Springsteen grew up on her family's in Colts Neck Township, New Jersey, before the family moved to LA, according to NJ.com. Springsteen started riding horses at a young age - she took horseback-riding lessons starting at age 5 and got her first pony at age 6, CNN reported.

The rock star's daughter said that her mom was her first horse-jumping inspiration.

"She was like my first riding idol," Springsteen told reporters on Friday during the Tokyo Olympics. "I used to watch her jump and be like, 'Oh my God, she's jumping so big. I'm never going to be able to do that.' It's really cool that it's something we're able to enjoy as a family."

Jessica rode her stallion, Don Juan Van De Donkhoeve, during the Tokyo Olympics. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Springsteen told reporters that she's eyeing the 2024 Paris Olympics next.

"Don is young enough," Springsteen said of her horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve. "So that is definitely something that I'll be keeping in mind, absolutely. I hope."

