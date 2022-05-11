Jessica Shepard with an And One vs. Indiana Fever

Pac-12 Network

In her fifth season at the helm of Arizona State, Ford garnered her second career Pac-12 Coach of the Year award. The last time she was the recipient of the award in 2018, Ford led the Sun Devils to their 12th NCAA Women's College World Series appearance. Atop of the conference standings heading into the regular season's final weekend, Ford has the opportunity to clinch Arizona State's first Pac-12 title since 2011, which the Sun Devils captured en route to a national championship. Following a series win against then-No. 4 UCLA this past weekend, ASU's first over the Bruins since 2015, the Sun Devils are No. 8 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Top 25 Coaches Poll. This year's Arizona State roster produced eight all-conference selections, including four on the first team. The Sun Devils lead the Pac-12 in on-base percentage (.432), runs per game (7.02), slugging percentage (.642), home runs per game (1.98) and doubles (75). Entering the season, Ford was 20th among all active NCAA coaches in winning percentage in only nine seasons as a head coach.