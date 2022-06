Field Level Media

An intriguing NBA Finals matchup that features a legendary history, a controversial present and even a touch of ownership rivalry tips off Thursday night when the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors contest Game 1 in San Francisco. The Jayson Tatum-led Celtics own the best road record in this year's postseason (7-2) while the Stephen Curry-led Warriors are the only team yet to lose at home (9-0). The franchises have met four times previously in the playoffs, the first three occurring in the Eastern Conference finals before the Warriors moved west from Philadelphia.