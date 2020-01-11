Jessica Penne claims USADA is effectively killing her UFC career; USADA responds

Jessica Penne - UFC Phoenix Injury Scrum

Jessica Penne on Friday issued a lengthy statement via Instagram, claiming that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency is effectively and unfairly putting an end to her UFC career with a potential four-year sanction.

After having completed a sanction of 18 months for violating the rules in relation to doctor-prescribed medication, Penne thought that she was finally clear of USADA, as she was being more careful than ever about everything she put in her body.

Somehow, however, she eventually tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. Penne claimed that the level for which she tested positive was what would be considered as pointing to contamination and not performance enhancement, but that USADA has pursued the case and intends to issue a four-year suspension.

At 36 years of age and having lost her last three fights, the most recent of which was almost three years ago, a four-year sanction would effectively put an end to Penne's competitive career.

Following the issuing of Penne's statement on Instagram, a Go Fund Me campaign was started to help fund her legal expenses in fighting the sanction.

Upon the revelation of Penne's statement, USADA also issued a response, claiming that there were many factual inaccuracies.

"Given Jessica Penne’s public statement, we can confirm her positive test for stanozolol. However, there are many factual inaccuracies and unfounded allegations in her statement, including that she has been forced out of UFC," said USADA's statement.

"In fact, she has exercised her right to contest her case before an independent arbitrator, per a request USADA received after she released her public statement. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all athletes have the right to present the facts and circumstances during a full evidentiary hearing. We look forward to the opportunity to present the facts and evidence through this process."

A former Invicta FC champion and UFC title challenger, Penne is 1-3 in the Octagon, while touting an overall record of 12-5. She went 2-1 during her stint on The Ultimate Fighter, which are considered exhibition bouts.