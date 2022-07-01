Jessica Pegula says mom Kim is doing better amid health issue

Daughter of Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula, Jessica Pegula, gave a second positive update on the health of the co-owner of the Buffalo Bills.

A tennis pro playing at the annual Wimbledon tournament, Jessica Pegula said her mother is “doing a lot better” during an interview, according to the Buffalo News.

“If she wasn’t doing well, I probably wouldn’t have come. I flew out Wednesday last week, and within that time she was in a really good condition, where I felt like everything was fine, and I felt like my family had everything under control,” she said. “She’s progressing and she’s been doing rehab. I felt comfortable coming here. But that’s why I didn’t play any warmup tournaments.”

That comes after a first positive sign earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, the Bills released a statement from Pegula Sports and Entertainment which gave a first positive update on Kim Pegula’s heath. That stated:

“Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.”

Since June 14 had been receiving treatment for an “unexpected health issue.”

Related