Jessica Naz returns to where she made Tottenham history brimming with confidence after long spell out

Jessica Naz assured that her name would be written into the history of Tottenham Hotspur Women when she scored the goal that secured promotion to the Women's Super League in 2019, in a 1-1 away draw with Aston Villa. Then aged 18, she was one of the club's bright young stars, raring to make her mark in the WSL.

But then fate intervened and forced her to wait 18 months to play for Spurs in the top flight. While on a pre-season tour of Spain in August 2019, Naz suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and required surgery on her knee.

After a lengthy rehabilitation process, the 20-year-old is now fully fit, back in the Spurs side and ready for an away game at Villa once again on Saturday.

"In the earlier stages, it was kind of hard for me to accept the injury, because it was such a big injury," Naz says. "My team-mate Siri Worm, she’s been through it [knee surgery] and she has come out stronger - she really helped me to set small goals, to stay motivated, and not look at the bigger picture because you know it’s going to take a while.

"When I did it out in Spain, I didn’t think anything of it, but when they told me ‘ACL’, and when they said ‘surgery and you’re out for 12 months’, and that it was getting really common in the women’s game, it was quite scary.

"It’s been a long wait. You have doubts. To finally get back on to the pitch, it feels really good. Everyone was so supportive - family, everyone from coaches, physios and team-mates. The knee feels good, it feels strong."

The England youth international forward's long-awaited Spurs return came in a 3-1 win over Brighton in December. The game was one of the few, rare sporting events in England this season to be allowed to host a small crowd, and 200 fans were there to see her come on as a substitute.

"My dad was there and my brothers, and the fans. When I came on I got a big cheer and applause. It felt so good and it calmed my nerves down," Naz said.

"I just got out there and enjoyed the moment. The girls were really comforting, saying, 'Take your time with things, confidence will come over time’, but they were always encouraging me too, so that’s just helped me build my confidence."

Spurs won that game 3-1, with United States star Alex Morgan scoring her first goal in her short spell at the club. While the World Cup-winner's stay was relatively brief, Naz says Morgan's positive impact will be felt for a long time to come.

"It’s such a big signing. When [Morgan] came in, everyone just wanted to see what they could learn from her. She’s got the winning mentality, always wanting us to win. The work-rate, on and off the ball, little things like giving you advice.

"Everyone tried to soak up everything they could pick up from her. She’s good at what she does: Winning and scoring goals. Especially for the forwards, we tried to take everything we could from her. In the short space of time she played, she contributed a lot."

Since December, Spurs have enjoyed an upturn in form, winning three of their past four WSL matches and enjoying a promising run under new manager Rehanne Skinner, who arrived in November to replace long-serving former co-head coaches, Karen Hills and Juan Amoros.

Naz, who has previously been coached by Skinner within the England Under-19s set-up, says: "She likes to set standards high. We are playing faster, now we’re coming alive.

"We know as a team that we’ve always had quality and have always been a great team, so it’s more about having the belief. We can play, we’ve got the quality, and finishing our chances in the final third is something we’re getting better at."

For Naz, who was on Spurs' books from when she was 12 until the age of 15 before a short spell at Arsenal, her personal focus is on staying "fit and well" but she hopes as a team they can secure a top-six finish. "We’ve set our goal to be in the top half of the table. We want to be up there competing and I just want to grow in confidence and help the team out however I can."