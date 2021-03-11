Jessica Friesen to make Camping World Truck Series debut alongside husband on Bristol dirt

Team Release
·2 min read
Jessica Friesen to make Camping World Truck Series debut alongside husband on Bristol dirt
STATESVILLE, N.C. — ​​Halmar Friesen Racing announced Thursday that Jessica Friesen will drive the No. 62 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra in the Pinty‘s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 27.

Friesen will be driving a second truck out of the HFR shop, which will be the first time HFR fields two trucks. She will be racing as a teammate in the same event as her husband, Stewart Friesen. While the couple regularly race together in Northeast Dirt Modifieds, this will mark the first time a husband and wife compete in the same race on the same NASCAR team.

The Friesens will be the second husband-wife duo competing in the same NASCAR event. Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise were the first. They competed in several NASCAR races together in the early 1990s.

Partners onboard the No. 62 truck for the Bristol race include Halmar International, Parks Companies, A. Colarusso & Son, Corr Pak Merchandising, Tammy 10 Media, Hills Racing, One Zee Tees and CASP The Council of Autism Service Providers.

“I‘ve been racing Sprint Cars and Modifieds on dirt for my entire racing career, and it‘s amazing to get an opportunity to compete at this level. I‘m looking forward to the experience of driving a truck for the first time,” Jessica said. “The fact that this race is happening on dirt is really exciting. I couldn’t ask for a better group to work with than the team we‘ve assembled at HFR. I want to thank everyone who has made this possible, including our team owner, Chris Larsen, and all of our other sponsors who have supported me in the past both in Dirt Modifieds and Sprint Cars who have come back on board for this race.”

