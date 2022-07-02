Jessica Eye, former UFC title challenger, retires after UFC 276 loss to Maycee Barber

Jessica Eye has put an end to her 12-year fighting career.

Eye (15-11 MMA, 5-10 UFC) left her gloves in the octagon and announced her retirement following her decision loss to Maycee Barber on Saturday at UFC 276 in Las Vegas.

“I think it’s time,” Eye told Joe Rogan in her post-fight interview. “I’ve been a pro since f*cking 2009. I’ve had plenty of UFC fights.

“I met Maycee right after she won the Contender Series. She was sitting by herself and I could see the talent in here. I invited her over to sit and talk with me and not feel like she was alone. If I could give anything back in this sport, it’s that we need to stop separating ourselves, and help each other as fighters. (Let’s) project ourselves in so many ways.

“I’ve won inside the octagon. I’ve lost. I’ve spent my entire 20s and most of my 30s (here). I’d like to see what the rest of the world looks like.”

Related

UFC 276 video: Julija Stoliarenko snaps Jessica-Rose Clark's arm in 42 seconds

Eye, 35, joined the UFC in 2013. Throughout her nine-year run in the company, she beat notable opposition such as Leslie Smith, Katlyn Chookagian and Viviane Araujo.

The biggest moment of Eye’s career came in 2019 when she challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC women’s flyweight title. Eye entered the bout with momentum on a three-fight winning streak, but lost by second-round knockout.