Jessica Casano-Antonellis to Lead Comms at Disney-Fox-Warner Sports Streaming Platform

Jessica Casano-Antonellis is leaving SiriusXM to head up communications at the new sports joint venture formed by Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery.

She will be senior vice president of communications at the new venture and responsible for all communications, as well as a member of the company’s executive leadership team. She will report directly to CEO Pete Distad.

Casano-Antonellis was senior vice president of communications at SiriusXM. She previously served as vice president, communications for Disney+ and Hulu and head of global communications for the video sharing platform, Vimeo.

“Jessica’s extensive experience in the direct-to-consumer streaming space makes her the perfect fit for this role,” Distad said. “Her track record of navigating complex global launches and leading transformational narratives for notable brands positions her as a trusted advisor as we embark on this exciting journey.”

“It’s a privilege to join Pete at this stage in the joint venture’s development and to be part of building something destined to delight sports fans,” Casano-Antonellis said. “It’s rare to get the opportunity to come in at the ground floor, and I can’t wait to get to work bringing the new streaming service to market this fall.”

