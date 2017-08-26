Jessica Breland leads balanced Sky past Sun, 96-83

UNCASVILLE, CT - AUGUST 25: Jessica Breland #51 of the Chicago Sky goes for a lay up during the game against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA game on August 25, 2017 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) -- Jessica Breland scored 15 points, Adut Bulgak added a career-high 14 points in her first game of the season, and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 96-83 on Friday night.

Chicago (12-18) ended a two-game losing streak to move within 1 1/2 games of Seattle and Dallas for the final playoff spot. Chicago hosts the Wings on Wednesday and plays at the Storm next Sunday in two of its final four games.

Connecticut (20-11) had won eight of its last nine games.

Allie Quigley added 13 points for Chicago, and Courtney Vandersloot had 12 assists.

Alyssa Thomas paced Connecticut with 14 points. Jonquel Jones was 0 of 6 from the floor but grabbed 11 rebounds in 19 minutes.

Connecticut was within 10 points early in the fourth quarter but the Sky went on a 12-2 run for a 20-point lead with 3:55 left.