Jessica Breland with an Assist vs. Chicago Sky
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jessica Breland (Indiana Fever) with an Assist vs. Chicago Sky, 06/09/2021
Jessica Breland (Indiana Fever) with an Assist vs. Chicago Sky, 06/09/2021
It took 3 1/2 hours, a cut on his hand and a delay to remove fans, but world No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Wednesday to set up another date with Rafael Nadal. The top-seeded Serbian defeated the ninth-seeded Italian 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 in three hours, 28 minutes in a match that was interrupted when the 5,000 fans at Roland Garros refused to leave Court Philippe Chatrier in adherence of a curfew that was put in place. Djokovic and Berrettini were asked to leave the court in the middle of the fourth set while the fans were cleared.
When Serena Williams and Roger Federer bowed out of the French Open on Sunday, possibly for the last time, there was a bleak mood around the grounds. Forebodings, perhaps, of a tennis recession on the way. Yet this resilient sport has survived such setbacks before, regenerating itself more times than Doctor Who. With perfect timing, a pair of potential successors stepped forward in Paris on Monday, each with a style that resembled one of these all-time greats. First it was Coco Gauff, still only
The second-seeded Phoenix Suns and third-seeded Denver Nuggets meet in the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns and Nuggets respectively beat the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers in the opening round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The two franchises last met in the playoffs in 1989.
Leonard showed he can be the most devastating player in the West, and the dream of seeing the Kevin Durant matchup that was deferred two years ago can still come to fruition, although plenty has to occur for that to happen.
Caron Butler spent two weeks in solitary confinement when he was 15, something he said completely "dehumanizes you."
Roger Federer's decision to withdraw from the French Open, having fought his way into the fourth round the previous evening, received a mixed reaction on Sunday. The 39-year-old Swiss came thorough a fierce battle with Germany's Dominik Koepfer in a match lasting over three and a half hours and finishing at nearly 1am. It set up a last-16 clash with Italian Matteo Berrettini but having hinted after his win that he would have to think seriously about his next move, Federer, who has played only six matches in 17 months and underwent knee surgery last year, pulled out as a precaution ahead of Wimbledon.
Brady's revelation sheds some light on the severity of his injury and could potentially cause headaches for the Bucs on the injury reporting front.
“What is he doing wrong,” Diaz said during an interview with Yahoo Sports. “What is Francis Ngannou doing wrong?
Rahm was in tears after being told on live television.
One bettor placed a smart wager on the Canadiens just at the start of their playoff run.
Even with a big 2, the Nets are still pretty good.
The $31 million fine is negligible for teams that make hundreds of millions every year.
Tyler Toffoli scored at 1:39 of overtime, lifting the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night and a four-game sweep of their second-round playoff series. Toffoli took a cross-crease pass from Cole Caufield and beat Connor Hellebuyck with a one-timer for the winner and his fourth goal of the postseason. “I think that’s definitely one of the bigger ones,” Toffoli said of his series-clinching goal.
Harden exited less than a minute into Game 1.
An early goal from Neymar and a late second from Lucas Paqueta gave Brazil a 2-0 win against Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier in Asuncion on Tuesday, giving them a sixth straight victory in South America's preliminaries. Brazil had not beaten Paraguay away from home since 1985 but that record looked in danger as early as the third minute when Neymar controlled an awkward cross from Gabriel Jesus and side-footed home from eight meters out.
Federer, 39, decided to end his Roland Garros campaign on Sunday, a day after winning a gruelling third-round match against Dominik Koepfer. Eight-time Wimbledon winner Federer, who has hardly played in the last 17 months because of a knee injury, had been due to face Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini in the French Open on Monday.
It was the kind of display of punching power that reminded everyone why the heavyweights are so popular.
The Phoenix Suns advance, Monty Williams first playoff win.
The Nets held a seven-point lead with 44 seconds remaining in the first-half, but they could not cover the first-half spread.
James Harden will miss Game 2 against the Bucks.