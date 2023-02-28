Jesse Minter isn’t going anywhere

Michigan football fans: you can now rest easy that as much of the gang is running it back as possible.

In 2022, after having won the Big Ten Championship and making it to the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2021, the Wolverines had something of a tumultuous offseason, with both coordinators departing, and having to overhaul the coaching staff. Coming out of similar results in 2022, it appeared that Michigan football would have no coaching turnover, however, co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was dismissed after computer access crimes and linebackers coach George Helow was replaced by prodigal son Chris Partridge, who served on the staff before departing to be the Ole Miss defensive coordinator.

That was all good and well with little upheaval, but as spring ball was starting, the Philadelphia Eagles called upon Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter when it was looking to fill its own DC vacancy.

However, on Tuesday, that’s no longer a concern, as Philadelphia hired Seattle’s Sean Desai for the post.

Pete Carroll confirmed in off podium session with Seattle reporters that Sean Desai is leaving for Philadelphia. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 28, 2023

With Minter still in the fold and Sherrone Moore elevated to sole offensive coordinator responsibilities, the maize and blue are about as close to bringing back the staff from last year as possible, which is impressive considering the two-year track record would likely see more depart given the success and other teams looking to promote in hopes to replicate said success.

On Thursday, Jim Harbaugh commented on the NFL being interested in him and other coaches, saying that this is a good thing for Michigan football.

“Like we said, I mean, it’s it’s an ongoing thing. Something that we treat as a really positive thing, that NFL franchises, NFL teams have a lot of interest in all of our personnel, coaches, players, staff,” he said. “If somebody in our organization feels like that’s going to benefit them professionally and personally, then we say have that — we don’t hold anybody back. I think with the players, it’s got to be so many over the last eight years. It’s got to be in the 80s or 90s over eight years, players that are in the NFL.

“Coaches, I think I’ve lost count how many coaches have gone to the NFL from here. Staff members saying — right now Jesse Minter’s considering that. we just don’t hold them back. I could tell you all the ones that — I mean, calls come in. Calls come in, calls are taken, those conversations are had. There’s a few coaches on our staff that those calls came in and they decided to stay here. On one, there’s another. People do what they think is best for them professionally, personally.”

