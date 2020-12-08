Jesse Little moving to BJ McLeod Motorsports for 2021 Xfinity season

Jesse Little will join BJ McLeod Motorsports for his 2021 sophomore season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The 23-year-old son of former NASCAR Cup Series driver Chad Little will be the full-time driver for the team’s No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro.

Jesse Little drove for JD Motorsports this past season, finishing 19th in points with two top-10 finishes.

“We’re excited to have Jesse join our organization,” said team owner BJ McLeod in a team release. “He is a great addition to our team as we continue to grow and improve on and off the track.

“Jessica (McLeod) and I have great people working with us at BJ McLeod Motorsports and Jesse adds to that. He is a team player with support from fantastic partners, we are looking forward to the journey ahead of us.”

Prior to 2020, Jesse Little had raced part-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the previous five seasons.

“BJ & Jessica (McLeod) have placed an amazing opportunity in front of me,” he said. “The strides that BJ McLeod Motorsports has made since its inception just a few short years ago are incredible.

“As the motorsports landscape continues to shift, I felt that it was important to align myself with an organization that acknowledges that shift and is working hard to improve all aspects of the organization. The foundation that has been laid by those before me, and those currently here is solid and we’re going to build on that foundation in a big way this year. I can’t wait to get started.”

In addition to fielding three full-time Xfinity teams in 2021, the McLeods have partnered with Matt Tifft to form new Cup Series team Live Fast Motorsports.

That program will field the No. 78 Ford under a strategic partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Absolutely pumped to be joining @TeamBJMcLeod in 2021 for the full @NASCAR_Xfinity season. Our goal to surprise everyone right out of the gate! I can’t thank all my partners sponsors & fans that have been behind me through this journey so far! https://t.co/TxXMdgLgQE — Jesse Little (@jesselittle97) December 8, 2020

