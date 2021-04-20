Jesse Iwuji wins eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Fan Vote

Jesse Iwuji has won the first ever eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Fan Vote, as revealed on Tuesday’s NASCAR Race Hub on FS1. As a result, Iwuji is now eligible to race in Wednesday night’s Pro Invitational Series event at virtual Talladega Superspeedway, airing at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

Iwuji was one of 10 drivers in the fan vote. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and Martinsville Speedway winner Josh Berry finished second in the vote, followed by Xfinity Series driver Landon Cassill.

Other drivers in the fan vote included Justin Allgaier, Rajah Caruth, Noah Gragson, Austin Hill, Nicholas Sanchez, Ryan Truex and Ryan Vargas.

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron earned victory in the first 2021 Pro Invitational Series event on the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt. The triumph was his fourth career Pro Invitational Series victory.