Jesse Iwuji partners with NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith to form full-time Xfinity Series team for 2022

Jesse Iwuji has partnered with NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith to form Jesse Iwuji Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

No formal announcement regarding manufacturer, car number, team alliance, sponsors and crew chief has been released, but Iwuji intends to run a full-time schedule and compete for Rookie of the Year honors.

“Our big goal for the whole thing is to create a legacy, create some in NASCAR where we can create this opportunity-generating system for those who maybe would have thought they would have never had a chance to be in the sport,” Iwuji told NBCSN prior to Saturday‘s Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

With a focus on racial equality and improved inclusion in the sport, Iwuji and Smith will use esports and STEM-style initiatives to connect with lower-income communities in order to empower individuals to believe anything is possible in life. Their overarching goal is to be more than just a race team, but rather serve as symbol of hope for those with less opportunity to achieve success.

RELATED: Key players in 2021-22 Silly Season

Smith most recently attended the Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway last October, serving as grand marshal for the event. While at the track, Smith helped unveil the paint scheme Iwuji competed with in the race.

“That‘s how I got a chance to meet Jesse, understand what his mission was, understand what his plans were and to try be involved in every which way I possibly could to enhance it,” Smith told NBCSN. “Not only that, but to bring more attention and create those opportunities that Jesse talked about. Creating a legacy and a pipeline of people who don‘t know the pathway to get there. Our mission is two-to-three fold if you will. We obviously want to win, but we also want to create opportunities for others.”

Both Iwuji and Smith have deep Texas roots. Iwuji is a Carrollton native, located outside of Dallas. Smith played 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys on the way to setting the all-time NFL rushing record of 18,355 yards over the course of 15 seasons.

Iwuji currently has five career Xfinity Series starts, including one start this season at Pocono Raceway for car owner Mike Harmon. The 34-year-old driver also has 14 Camping World Truck Series starts over four years, which includes three starts in 2021 with car owner Josh Reaume.

This story will be updated.