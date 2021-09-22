Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t play for very long in Sunday’s 35-0 loss to the Bills, injuring his ribs at the end of Miami’s second series.

But he was hit several times and sacked twice in nine snaps. Of course, the last hit was knocked him out for the rest of the game and at least Week Three came from edge rusher A.J. Epenesa. Jesse Davis, playing right tackle, got beaten on the play by Epenesa.

“I felt pretty bad,” Davis said Wednesday, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “Anytime you see the quarterback go down and it’s your fault, it’s a bad deal.”

It probably didn’t make Davis feel any better when Tagovailoa was ruled out for this week’s game with the Raiders with fractured ribs. Jacoby Brissett will make his first start for the Dolphins in Tagovailoa’s place.

Davis himself had to exit Sunday’s game with a knee injury, but told reporters that he’s been feeling better.

Jesse Davis: When you see the QB go down and it’s your fault, it’s a bad deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk