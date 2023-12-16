Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards: LIVE round-by-round updates, results, full coverage

The little men will take center stage when Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards face off in a 112-pound title-unification bout Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (DAZN).

Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs) and Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) each hold one belt and are considered the best flyweights in the world.

Also featured on the card, former 122-pound titleholder Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) will face unbeaten Kevin Gonzalez (26-0-1, 13 KOs) in a scheduled 12-rounder.

The featured portion of the show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

