Jesperi Kotkaniemi with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks
To Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, the impact his quarterback Tom Brady has had on the organization cannot be understated.
Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, and the veteran quarterback has received well wishes and other kind words from many people across the football community.
How the Colts can replace Philip Rivers.
Sunday's playoff game featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round might have been the last head-to-head clash between Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
Hill insisted on Wednesday that he wasn't being a "hothead" or a "diva."
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Linda Holliday, fired back at an Instagram commenter who brought up Belichick "letting Tom Brady go."
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt shared a story on Twitter about former San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts QB Philip Rivers.
During the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors tilt with the San Antonio Spurs, Steph Curry hit Patty Mills with a nasty behind the back crossover.
This offseason is going to be like none other in recent memory when it comes to the salary cap.
Watt has a funny memory of Rivers.
Nick Saban has added two former NFL head coaches to his staff to start the 2021 season. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Alabama hired Doug Marrone, the former Jacksonville Jaguars head football coach who will coach the offensive line for the Crimson Tide.
Many seem stunned by the decision of the Detroit Lions to give coach Dan Campbell a six-year deal. But the duration of the contract is less about Campbell and more about the circumstances. The Lions continue to be mired in dysfunction. It’s been 30 years since they won a playoff game. They’ve never played in [more]
Kyrie Irving looked fine after a seven-game layoff, but the Nets struggled to defend as James Harden took a deferential role in the loss.
The departures include the team's leading tackler and leading rusher.
Fresh off a win, Cheyenne Woods is caddying for her boyfriend, Yankees OF Aaron Hicks, at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Several teams are jockeying for position in a Deshaun Watson trade, and a new report shows that Washington could be on the shortlist.
The Buccaneers quarterback scored again on social media after an awkward moment.
A look at the free-agent quarterbacks the Chicago Bears can target this offseason.
Mics caught some of the back-and-forth between Jalen Ramsey and Davante Adams.
Just how close was Justin Tucker's first missed field goal against the Bills? Take a look.