Jesper Fredberg turns down FC Copenhagen for ‘unfinished’ business at Anderlecht

After rumours emerged that FC Copenhagen were interested in bringing in Anderlecht’s sporting director Jesper Fredberg, the Dane was quick to dismiss the links. The former Viborg FF sporting director joined Anderlecht in December of 2022 and has seen the side challenge for the title in his first full season in charge. As reported by Het Nieuwsblad, Fredberg has said he still has ‘unfinished’ business in Brussels, with the idea of returning Anderlecht to a consistent force in Belgian football something he wants to achieve.

Anderlecht were challenging for the title right up until the final game of the season, with Club Brugge eventually winning their 19th title. During the 2022/2023 season the side finished outside of the play-offs and missed out on European football altogether. In the summer, Fredberg brought in a few more experienced players to blend with the young talent that had come through the academy. There was a heavy Danish flavour to the signings of Thomas Delaney, Kasper Dolberg and Kasper Schmeichel.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson