Jesper Fast out for season, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour says before Game 3

Jesper Fast will be out for the rest of the season, no matter how far the Carolina Hurricanes advance in the playoffs, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said before Game 3 against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

In his pregame interview with Tripp Tracy on Bally Sports South, Brind’Amour said that the neck injury Fast re-injured in the final regular season game at the Columbus Blue Jackets would not allow him to return.

“Unfortunately you know this time of year, it’s not what you want to hear,” Brind’Amour said. “You need your guys in there but they won’t be available. (Fast), I think, really for the whole playoffs, no matter how far we go. So that one’s really tough. Tough for him because you put in all that work.”

The Hurricanes remain hopeful defenseman Brett Pesce, who suffered a non-contact injury in Game 2, will be able to return at some point after this series. Tony DeAngelo took his spot next to Brady Skjei for Game 3.

“We don’t really know the extent, but we’re hopeful that maybe at some point he can get back,” Brind’Amour said.

Fast, who scored six goals and recorded 19 points in 73 regular-season games, was a key cog on the Hurricanes’ shutdown line with captain Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook. Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov have both filled that role during the playoffs, with Jarvis playing there Thursday night.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated