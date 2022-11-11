Jesper Fast with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers
Jesper Fast (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers, 11/10/2022
Watch the Game Highlights from Wisconsin Herd vs. Cleveland Charge, 11/10/2022
The Yankees have extended the qualifying offer to Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo on Thursday.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Charles Oakley chimes in on the Jordan-Thomas beef, defending Jordan along the way.
Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Astros to become a free agent, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title.
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
The Minnesota Timberwolves were left with four players on defense vs. the Phoenix Suns as D'Angelo Russell watched from the sideline.
The Cubs announced a flurry of roster moves that got their 40-man roster to 36 on Thursday.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner. The team also said Thursday it extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. Also not receiving a qualifying offer for the second straight year was Clayton Kershaw.
The Nets have been incredibly dysfunctional amid their rocky start to the 2022-23 season, and a new report spotlights how Kyrie Irving has been at the middle of it all.
Teammate Cedric Maxwell told the tale of their early clash during the sole season the two Hall of Famers were teammates.
Thursday was a strange day for the Raiders.
The Major League Baseball offseason is just a few days old but the Hot Stove is already reaching smoking-hot levels, and it's good news for Phillies fans. By Adam Hermann
Penn State is set to begin its season on Friday against Lock Haven.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
Here are the 10 starting pitchers who could hit the free-agent market ahead of the 2023 MLB season.
The latest Mets free agent and trade buzz and rumors.