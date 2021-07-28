Jesús Luzardo-Starling Marte trade 'shocking' to Dave Stewart

Stew calls A's trading Luzardo to Marlins for Marte 'shocking' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics made a trade on Tuesday to acquire outfielder Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins for pitcher Jesús Luzardo.

Naturally, with the quickness of social media, MLB Twitter offered up its takes.

NBC Sports California analyst Dave Stewart, who always detailed his affinity for Luzardo, said this was a “shocking trade.”

WHOAAAAA!!!! Luzardo is going to be a Cy Young Award winner at some point. This is a shocking trade. Very uncharacteristic of the A’s. Good luck to both these young men. https://t.co/3ehtz8i2Bv — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) July 28, 2021

“WHOAAAAA!!!! Luzardo is going to be a Cy Young Award winner at some point,” Stewart wrote in a tweet. “This is a shocking trade. Very uncharacteristic of the A’s. Good luck to both these young men.”

NBC Sports California’s A’s host Brodie Brazil had a similar reaction.

Wow: did not see a Jesus Luzardo trade coming today. 😮 — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) July 28, 2021

Pitching Ninja, Rob Friedman dubbed Luzardo’s “Jesus Lizard” nickname and offered up a preview of what Marlins fans could expect from the 23-year-old.

Here's your first look at Jesús Luzardo, the newest Marlin. ✝️🦎 pic.twitter.com/CAwWa25Gi1 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 28, 2021

He also added the Marlins’ future pitching staff is going to be “sick.”

Story continues

Former MLB player Trevor Plouffe dubbed the trade a "win-win."

While I agree Kim Ng did great with the acquisition of Luzardo, let’s not forget it’s the A’s we are talking about. They develop and find pitchers better than anyone in the league. Probably a win win trade IMO. — Coach Trev (@trevorplouffe) July 28, 2021

Luzardo had been struggling with the big-league club and was demoted after his ERA ballooned to 6.87. His minor-league numbers with Triple-A Las Vegas were showing recent signs of upward productivity. Luzardo did have 6.52 ERA in the minors, but the ball tends to fly in Vegas, along with just about every other ballpark in the PCL.

Luzardo, a former top prospect, still has tons of potential. Perhaps a change of scenery, and being close to his native of Parkland, Fla. will be good for him. But it’s definitely a shock to know he was on the trading block.

RELATED: Chafin had amazing reaction to Cubs trading him to A's

Marte coming to the A’s is an clear win-now move that fits a need, as the team had been looking for a power bat after finding a bullpen arm in Andrew Chafin.

After acquiring Chafin from the Chicago Cubs, bringing in a .306 hitter with a .407 on-base percentage and a .859 OPS is exactly what Oakland wanted to do to ensure they have a spot in playoff contention.