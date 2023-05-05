New Jersey’s top recruit, four-star Jordan Thomas, planning Rutgers football official visit in June

The top-ranked recruit in New Jersey, Jordan Thomas, will be on-campus in June for a Rutgers football official. Rutgers is involved in quite the recruiting battle for Thomas.

A four-star defensive end at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Thomas will be visiting Rutgers from June 2-4. He also will be at Georgia starting June 9 and Michigan on the weekend of June 16 for his other official visits.

He is a four-star recruit and ranked the top player in the state according to ESPN.com.

Thomas said that Rutgers is seriously in the mix in his recruitment. The Scarlet Knights, set for their fourth season under head coach Greg Schiano, are beginning to see their roster rebuild take shape.

“Just got to trust the process,” Thomas told Rutgers Wire on Friday.

Thomas is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive tackle. According to the On3 Industry rankings, he is the No. 163 player in the nation and the No. 19 defensive lineman.

Rutgers has been on Thomas for a long time, forming a connection with the in-state product in a pitch to keep him home.

“It’s a good relationship,” Thomas said. “I’m really close with the coaches and we talk every day.”

Rutgers isn’t recruiting him the hardest, Thomas said, but “they are up there.” Two SEC programs are currently showing him the most attention.

“The schools going hard for me right now are Georgia and Florida really,” Thomas said.

