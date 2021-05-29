New Jersey Titans shut out Maine Nordiques in Game 4

Nathan Fournier, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·2 min read

May 29—There will be a decisive Game 5.

The New Jersey Titans staved off elimination by with a 3-0 victory over the Maine Nordiques on Friday in Game 4 of a North American Hockey League East Division semifinal series in Middletown, New Jersey.

"It wasn't our best game and I thought (New Jersey) played their best defensive game of the series," Nordiques coach Nolan Howe said. "We have to regroup and get back to Maine and play a winner-take-all game in front of our fans."

The series moves back to The Colisee in Lewiston on Sunday at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to the East Divisional Final, where it will face the winner of the Maryland Black Bears-Johnstown Tomahawks series.

New Jersey's Connor Pelc scored twice and goalie Christian Steover notched a 29-save shutout — only the second shutout in the entire NAHL playoffs, the first coming in Game 1 of the series when Nordiques goalie Tyriq Outen stopped 38 shots in a 1-0 win.

Howe said the goaltending matchup has been outstanding this series.

"Both goalies give their team a chance to win every night," Howe said. "It's a lot of fun. I know they are battling against each other as much as the teams are battling. Stoever came out on top tonight, and we will see what happens in Game 5. But I will put my money on our guy in net any day of the week."

The Titans opened the scoring late in the first period when Pelc was able to jam the puck over the goal line for a 1-0 lead. The assists went to Stephen Willey and Josh Rule.

Pelc scored again with 8:10 remaining in the second period.

The Nordiques came close to cutting into the lead midway through the third period, but University of Maine commit Tyler Gaulin's shot hit the post. It was the second time a Maine shot hit the post.

Outen (30 saves) stopped Pelc's bid for a hat trick with five minutes remaining in the third period after Pelc skated into the offensive zone on a partial breakaway.

Looking to score their first goal, the Nordiques put pressure on the Titans in the final two minutes. Patrick Schmiedlin had a half open net to shoot at with under a minute play, but he was knocked down by New Jersey defenseman Cade Penny. Anthony Calafiore then took control of the puck and shot it down the ice into the Nordiques' empty net for the Titans' third goal.

Recommended Stories

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers even series at 1-1; Clippers lose at home again

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • PGA of America apologizes to Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka for mob of fans at PGA Championship

    Brooks Koepka said he felt unsafe during the final walk to the green on Sunday at the PGA Championship and that his knee was hit repeatedly.

  • Mayor Bill de Blasio lectures Trae Young on 'hunting for fouls,' says Knicks will teach him a lesson

    Trae Young is already living rent-free in the heads of Knicks fans.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nuggets even series in Game 2 as Damian Lillard's hot start comes up short

    Damian Lillard's eight first-half 3-pointers weren't enough to lead Portland to a 2-0 series lead.

  • Los Angeles teams in trouble & NBA awards debate

    Chris Haynes invites Vincent Goodwill onto Posted Up to debate the MVP and Most Improved Player awards.

  • Rising star Devin Haney, 22, faces toughest test in ex-champ Jorge Linares

    Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.

  • Why can't Phil Mickelson win another major?

    After his stunning win at the PGA Championship, can Phil Mickelson keep the momentum going at next month's U.S. Open?

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Wide Receivers

    Check out our early wide receiver fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

  • Cincinnati soccer player Ally Sidloski dies at 21 after drowning accident

    Ally Sidloski, officials said, died in a drowning accident at East Fork State Park near Cincinnati on Saturday.

  • NBA awards: Vincent Goodwill reveals his 2020-21 selections

    Our NBA insider shares his 2020-21 NBA Awards ballot.

  • Can Aaron Rodgers’ rift with Packers be fixed? 4 weeks into standoff, there's a sliver of hope.

    He took some light slaps. He appealed to the kind of thing fans would understand. But he never called in the airstrike that could have advanced a trade push. And a few days later, that’s what lingers.

  • NHL Betting: Who will win Game 7 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild?

    Who will win the first Game 7 of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs?

  • The Daily Sweat: Good news Knicks fans, they're a prime zig-zag theory bet for Game 2

    The Hawks took Game 1, but there's reason to believe New York will rebound.

  • Brooks Koepka unloads on Bryson DeChambeau in moment of honesty

    A rare unguarded moment for Brooks Koepka lets his true feelings about Bryson DeChambeau through.