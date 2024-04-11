New Jersey tight end Charlie Wingfield adds an offer from Rutgers football this week

Charlie Wingifield was offered by Rutgers football on Wednesday night. The New Jersey tight end prospect is seeing his recruitment continue to trend up.

Rutgers joins a recruitment for Wingfield where the likes of Boston College, Duke, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest and West Virginia have all offered. His most recent offer came from Princeton.

He is a class of 2025 recruit from Rampao (Franklin Lakes).

At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Wingfield has good size projections for the Power Five level. Last year as a junior, he had 315 receiving yards and 26 catches for six touchdowns in 11 games played.

He is a multi-sport athlete who plays basketball and baseball for Ramapo:

After an amazing conversation with @GregSchiano, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University!! pic.twitter.com/7TfWXn3wmB — Charlie Wingfield (@charliewing111) April 10, 2024

The class of 2025 is off to a solid start for Rutgers football and currently features four commits. Last fall, Florida quarterback Sean Ashenfelder was the first commit in the class.

This year, three prospects from New Jersey have committed to Rutgers, headlined by Talibi Kaba, a four-star linebacker and a top-five player in the state.

Also joining Kaba in this class are three-star offensive linemanJayden Elijah and three-star defensive back Renick Dorilas.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire