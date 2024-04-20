Jersey sports centre to remain closed after electrical issues

Les Quennevais Sports Centre remains closed until electrical issues are fixed [BBC]

Les Quennevais Sports Centre in Jersey will be closed for at least another week.

The team in charge shut the building nearly two weeks ago because of electrical problems.

It was reopened briefly but closed again this week while engineers investigated and fixed some of the issues.

Staff hope to reopen parts of the building on 29 April.

In a statement issued on social media, the company which runs the centre, Active Jersey said: "We are sorry for the delay to reopening Les Quennevais Sport Centre.

"A team of specialist engineers have been working tirelessly this week to carry out a full investigation of all the electrical systems in the building, to understand the full extent of the issue."

Active Jersey said it was writing to members with confirmation of how it proposed to reimburse them for the disruption to service.

It added: "The Active team appreciate your patience and understanding whilst we do our best to provide alternatives during these closures."

