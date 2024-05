Jersey Shore Softball Goes Back-to-back with 8-2 Win in District Championship

Kaitlyn Herman began the scoring with a go-ahead two-run home run as Jersey Shore defeated Montoursville, 8-2 and captured its second straight District 4 Class AAAA championship.

