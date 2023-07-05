Here are all the Jersey Shore ads that Rutgers football has been running this summer

Pork Roll (or Taylor Ham). Wooder. The Jersey Shore. Rutgers football. It doesn’t get more New Jersey than that.

Rutgers has been running a series of ads along the Jersey Shore this summer intended to capture the essence of New Jersey. A couple of the ads are lighthearted and poke fun of the area’s eccentricities and local vernacular. The ad on July 4 was a bit simpler with the message of ‘Happy Fourth! #CHOP!”

‘CHOP’ of course is one of the core values of Rutgers football under head coach Greg Schiano.

The goal of the ads isn’t necessarily to sell tickets or up engagement. Instead, it is good branding for the program.

Associate Rutgers with New Jersey-specific things (such as the Pork Roll v. Taylor Ham debate) and it ties the Scarlet Knights even further into the fabric of the state.

And the ‘Wooder’ one is a clever play on the south Jersey/Philadelphia way to pronounce ‘water.’

This is hilarious 🎯 — @RFootball know their audience. The WOODER is great out here today, thanks so much for asking 🫡🌊 pic.twitter.com/yUbh2rZAYk — Christine Cupo (@CCupo) July 3, 2023

And perhaps the most Jersey thing (besides calling it the ‘Shore’)…

No word on if Rutgers football will weigh in on whether Central Jersey actually exists. It doesn’t…so there is no need…but still…

