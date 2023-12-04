Read the full story on The Auto Wire

New Jersey Police Chase Ends with Stolen Porsche Crash And Arrests

On early Sunday morning, two individuals, 22-year-old Marc Pierre and a 17-year-old juvenile, were arrested following a high-speed police chase in Linden, NJ involving a stolen Porsche. The pursuit, which included a collision and a brief on-foot escape, ended with both suspects in custody.

Linden Police Captain Christopher Guenther reported that the incident began in the Aviation Plaza parking lot at around 6:51 a.m. Multiple calls had alerted the police to a red Porsche being driven recklessly. The car was soon identified as stolen from New York.

Watch a stick shift stop some teen carjackers dead in their tracks here.

When police officers attempted to approach the vehicle in the parking lot, the driver, identified as Marc Pierre from Maplewood, sped away, initiating the first police pursuit. This chase was terminated near West 15th Street for safety concerns. However, the stolen Porsche was soon spotted again at the intersection of South Wood Avenue and Route 1, leading to a second pursuit.

The chase reached a critical moment when the Porsche collided with another vehicle at the intersection with Morses Mill Road. Pierre lost control of the car and crashed into the center median, disabling the vehicle. Following the crash, Pierre and the juvenile passenger fled on foot, scaling a fence into the Phillips 66 Refinery. Despite their attempts to escape, both were apprehended by the police shortly thereafter.

Pierre faces several charges including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding police, trespassing, and resisting arrest. He is currently held at the Essex County Jail pending a court appearance. The juvenile, from Newark, faces similar charges and was released to his guardian pending a family court appearance.

The driver of the vehicle struck by the stolen Porsche was evaluated at the crash site and declined further medical treatment.