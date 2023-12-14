New Jersey Police 'Arrest' Package-Stealing Grinch

New Jersey’s Paramus Police Department is the latest in a growing list of law-enforcement officers to produce a whimsical public service video featuring the Grinch this holiday season.

In the footage, “Officer Kenneth St Andrews” is behind the wheel of a patrol car as the department searches for a porch pirate reported around town.

Despite attempts to hide behind trees and evade police, the Grinch is eventually caught and tackled into a leaf pile. Body camera footage shows the playful “arrest” unfold in Paramus. Credit: Paramus Police via Storyful