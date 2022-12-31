New Jersey pauses Citrus Bowl betting due to Drew Brees’ violation of state regulations

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read
New Jersey pauses Citrus Bowl betting due to Drew Brees’ violation of state regulations

Gaming regulators in New Jersey ordered sportsbooks to stop taking bets on the Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU due to “an individual associated with the Purdue Football team” who was in violation of state regulations.

Who is that individual? Well, it is none other than former Purdue and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who signed on to be an interim coach at Purdue on December 15th. At the time, he had an ambassador partnership with PointsBet.

Needless to say, PointsBet had to end the partnership due to legal reasons.

“PointsBet would like to congratulate Drew Brees on his appointment as Interim Assistant Coach for the Purdue Boilermakers,” PointsBet said in a statement released on Dec. 22. “While this is an exciting next step in his career, after careful review, we have decided to end our ambassador partnership agreement with Drew. Regulatory and legal compliance, responsible gaming practices, and the integrity of legal sports betting are top priorities for our organization and this decision will allow us to uphold that commitment. We wish Drew all the best as he returns home to his alma mater.”

LSU will take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday with a chance to finish Brian Kelly’s first season on the bayou with 10 wins.

Five things to know about the Purdue Boilermakers ahead of Monday's Citrus Bowl

