Jersey numbers unveiled for Oregon WR Caleb Chapman, 5-star OT Josh Conerly

The spring football season brought several of the incoming Oregon Ducks to Eugene, but as the summer months get here, we’re seeing the rest of the incoming transfer and 2022 recruiting class start to get settled on campus.

With that comes the revelation of a few new jersey numbers.

For whatever reason, a lot of fans always love to see what number their new favorite players are going to be wearing. In the case of 5-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly, Oregon’s top recruit in the 2022 class and one of the highest-rated recruits in Oregon history, we got a glimpse of his locker over the weekend, revealing that he will wear jersey number 76 in his first year with the Ducks.

We also got a number unveiling from incoming wide receiver transfer Caleb Chapman, who is coming to the Ducks from the Texas A&M Aggies via the transfer portal. He announced over the weekend that he will be wearing No. 19 with Oregon.

As more incoming players start to get settled, we might see new numbers pop up here and there. But for the most part, we may have to wait until we get the first fall camp rosters to see who will be wearing what this season.

List