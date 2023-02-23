Jersey Numbers: Transfer and early enrollee freshmen numbers

Michigan football kicked off its spring practice this week.

The Wolverines released their 2023 spring roster and the early enrollee freshmen and transfers from the 2023 class were on the roster with their new jersey numbers for fall.

There were also a few changes from players that were on the team last year. Like WR Tyler Morris changing his jersey to No. 8, Amorion Walker is listed as a WR/DB, and Kalel Mullings is listed as a RB/LB on the spring roster.

There are 14 newcomers practicing this spring. All the incoming transfers are in Ann Arbor except for Ladarius Henderson who is finishing up his classes at Arizona State.

Here are the 14 newcomers and their jersey numbers for 2023.

Josaiah Stewart - Edge Defender

Jersey: No. 5

Incoming transfer from Coastal Carolina

Prior to Michigan:

• Two-year letter winner at Coastal Carolina

• Appeared in 24 games with 17 starts (six at defensive end; 11 at buck linebacker)

• Program record-holder in single-season sacks (12.5, 2021)

• Freshman All-American (2021) by the FWAA, ESPN, 247Sports, The Athletic; honorable mention by Phil Steele

• Two-time All-Sun Belt (first team, 2021; second team, 2022)

• Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year semifinalist (2021)

• Totaled 17 starts in 25 games played with 79 tackles (36 solo) with 25.5 tackles for loss including 16.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and one pass breakup

Semaj Morgan - Wide Receiver

Jersey: No. 12

Freshman from West Bloomfield, Michigan

Ranking: Three-star (No. 498 overall according to 247Sports Composite)

Jack Tuttle - Quarterback

Jersey: No. 13

Incoming transfer from Indiana

Prior to Michigan:

• Earned four varsity letters at Indiana (2019-22), appearing in 15 games with five starts at quarterback; completed a total of 104-of-182 pass attempts for 901 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions

• Selected as a team captain

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten (2021-22)

• Earned his degree in supply chain management and an MBA in Finance

• Nominated for the AFCA Good Works Team and the Wuerffel Trophy while at IU

Story continues

Ernest Hausmann - Linebacker

Jersey: No. 15

Incoming transfer from Nebraska

Prior to Michigan:

• Earned one varsity letter playing at Nebraska (2022)

• Appeared in 12 games with seven starts at linebacker

Jyaire Hill - Defensive Back

Jersey: No. 20

Freshman from Kankawee, Illinois

Ranking: Four-star (No. 172 overall according to 247Sports Composite)

Cameron Calhoun - Defensive Back

Jersey: No. 22

Freshman from Cincinnati, Ohio

Ranking: Four-star (No. 395 overall according to 247Sports Composite)

Cole Cabana - Running Back

Jersey: No. 24

Freshman from Dexter, Michigan

Ranking: Four-star (No. 171 overall according to 247Sports Composite)

Benjamin Hall - Running Back

Jersey: No. 28

Freshman from Kennesaw, Georgia

Ranking: Three-star (No. 782 overall according to 247Sports Composite)

Amir Herring - Offensive Line

Jersey: No. 56

Freshman from West Bloomfield, Michigan

Ranking: Four-star (No. 286 overall according to 247Sports Composite)

Drake Nugent - Offensive Line

Jersey: No. 60

Incoming transfer from Stanford

Prior to Michigan:

• Earned four varsity letters at Stanford (2019-22), appearing in 27 games with 24 starts at center

• Two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention (coaches; 2021-22) and an Academic All-Pac-12 honoree

• Earned his degree in Science, Tech., and Society

Myles Hinton - Offensive Line

Jersey: No. 78

Incoming transfer from Stanford

Prior to Michigan:

• Earned three varsity letters at Stanford (2020-22), appearing in 23 games with 16 starts at right tackle

• Studied Science, Tech., and Society at Stanford

Fredrick Moore - Wide Receiver

Jersey: No. 82

Freshman from Saint Louis, Missouri

Ranking: Three-star (No. 517 overall according to 247Sports Composite)

Zack Marshall - Tight End

Jersey: No. 83

Freshman from Carlsbad, California

Ranking: Three-star (No. 541 overall according to 247Sports Composite)

A.J. Barner - Tight End

Jersey: No. 89

Incoming transfer from Indiana

Prior to Michigan:

• Earned three varsity letters at Indiana (2020-22), appearing in 30 games with nine starts at tight end

• Selected as a team captain

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021-22)

• Studied Management at IU

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire