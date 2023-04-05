Jersey numbers revealed for Chiefs’ new additions

The Kansas City Chiefs have assigned jersey numbers to all of the players currently on the 90-man offseason roster.

That group includes all of the veterans signed during free agency and the new players that signed reserve/future contracts with the team. A few second-year players also changed their jersey numbers from what they wore during their rookie season. So far, no one has taken advantage of the newly adopted rule change allowing everyone besides offensive and defensive linemen to wear the number “zero.”

Keep in mind that all of these jersey numbers are subject to change until the regular season arrives. There could be some changes after the 2023 NFL draft. Also, be aware that there can be recurring jersey numbers on the 90-man offseason roster. For the time being, there aren’t enough players to see any repetition.

LT Jawaan Taylor - 74

EDGE Charles Omenihu - 90

LB Drue Tranquill - 23

S Mike Edwards - 21

DT Byron Cowart - 99

WR John Ross - 85

RB La'Mical Perine - 29

WR Ty Fryfogle - 13

Jersey number updates:

CB Trent McDuffie – 22 (Previously 21)

CB Joshua Williams – 2 (Previously 23)

