Jersey numbers revealed for Bucs’ 2024 draft picks

Rookie jersey numbers are here, tell a friend 🎉#WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/ZD2NhMk25x — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 30, 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have revealed with jersey numbers will be worn this season by their 2024 NFL draft class.

First-round pick Graham Barton will wear the same No. 62 jersey he wore at Duke, while second-rounder Chris Braswell will be shifting from his No. 41 jersey at Alabama to No. 43 with the Bucs.

Tykee Smith will keep his No. 23 that he wore at Georgia, while Jalen McMillan will switch from No. 11 to No. 15 in Tampa Bay. Bucky Irving will don the No. 7 jersey, while Elijah Klein is taking No. 79, and Devin Culp will wear No. 82.

Fans will get their first look at all these jerseys for the first time when rookie minicamp takes place next month.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire