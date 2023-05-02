Jersey numbers revealed for Bills 2023 rookie draft picks

The Buffalo Bills have announced the jersey number selections for their full 2023 NFL draft class of rookies.

First-round selection Dalton Kincaid had quickly selected his number, 86, after Thursday’s first round. Following the conclusion of the entire draft, the rest of his draft comrades picked theirs.

Here’s a full rundown of all the jersey numbers for the Bills’ six rookie draftees:

Dalton Kincaid: No. 86

O'Cyrus Torrence: 67

Dorian Williams: 42

Justin Shorter: 18

Buffalo Bills photo

Nick Broeker: 67

Buffalo Bills photo

Alex Austin: 29

Buffalo Bills photo

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire