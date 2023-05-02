Jersey numbers revealed for Bills 2023 rookie draft picks
The Buffalo Bills have announced the jersey number selections for their full 2023 NFL draft class of rookies.
First-round selection Dalton Kincaid had quickly selected his number, 86, after Thursday’s first round. Following the conclusion of the entire draft, the rest of his draft comrades picked theirs.
Here’s a full rundown of all the jersey numbers for the Bills’ six rookie draftees:
Dalton Kincaid: No. 86
Dalton's digits. 🔥@_DaltonKincaid | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/hmoCn1JPZl
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 28, 2023
O'Cyrus Torrence: 67
Dorian Williams: 42
Justin Shorter: 18
Buffalo Bills photo
Nick Broeker: 67
Buffalo Bills photo
Alex Austin: 29
Buffalo Bills photo