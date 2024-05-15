Jersey numbers revealed for Auburn basketball’s 2024-25 additions

Next season, Auburn will be flaunting a new-look roster following the departures of players such as Jaylin Williams, KD Johnson, and Aden Holloway. Several key players including Johni Broome and Denver Jones return while JP Pegues and Tahaad Pettiford join the program.

Auburn basketball recently revealed the jersey numbers for several incoming players and a number change for a returning contributor. Guard Denver Jones will switch numbers from No. 12 to No. 2 this season, taking over the number previously worn by Auburn’s all-time winningest player, Jaylin Williams. During his first season on the Plains, Jones started in 33 games while averaging 9.1 points per game and recording 25 steals in 35 games.

Auburn’s lone transfer to this point, All-SoCon guard JP Pegues, will wear No. 1, taking the place of former guard and Alabama transfer Aden Holloway. The Nashville native earned all SoCon honors by scoring 18.4 points and recording 4.8 assists per game as a junior at Furman.

Next is Auburn’s top signee, Tahaad Pettiford. Pettiford signed with Auburn as a five-star composite guard from Jersey City, New Jersey. He is the nation’s No. 2 point guard from the 2025 cycle and was the No. 3 player from New Jersey. He will wear No. 0, previously worn by KD Johnson.

The final notable jersey number reveal is for Jahki Howard, the four-star forward who joined Pettiford in signing with Auburn as part of the 2024 class. Howard will wear No. 3 this season, previously worn by Tre Donaldson, who transferred to Michigan during the offseason.

Outside of Auburn’s known departures, Matt Cohen of AL.com reports that former walk-on Carter Sobera will not return to the team for the 2024-25 season. Sobera is known for being awarded a scholarship last season. His Auburn career ends with 0.1 points, 0.4 rebounds, and a 33% field goal percentage over three seasons.

The 2024-25 roster update has not been finalized as Auburn is still welcoming potential transfers for visits including former Texas forward Dillon Mitchell.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire