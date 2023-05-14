Jersey numbers for all Ohio State NFL rookies
NFL rookie camps have begun in earnest for many of the teams in the league, and that means that six drafted former Ohio State players, as well as some undrafted free agents, have gotten things underway in the next step of their football career and journey.
To do that though, each of those players has to be assigned a jersey number by their new team. Some may not change from what they wore in the colors of Scarlet and Gray, but others will because of the NFL’s numbering system or because a current player on the team already has the number spoken for.
Regardless, we know all of those jersey numbers for former Buckeyes newly minted as NFL players, so here’s a rundown of what guys like C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be wearing across their chests during rookie minicamps and perhaps beyond.
NEXT … The 2023 NFL draft picks
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
This is the moment you've all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/iN5uDKtVmp
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 11, 2023
New Jersey Number in the NFL
No. 7
Old Jersey Number at Ohio State
No. 7
Paris Johnson Jr., Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) speaks after the Cardinals rookie minicamp in Tempe on May 12, 2023. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
New Jersey Number in the NFL
No. 70
Old Jersey Number at Ohio State
No. 77
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
So fresh, so clean. pic.twitter.com/TlfAcyqeEf
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 30, 2023
New Jersey Number in the NFL
No. 11
Old Jersey Number at Ohio State
No. 11
Zach Harrison, Atlanta Falcons
May 12, 2023; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison (96) shown during rookie camp at IBM Performance Field. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
New Jersey Number in the NFL
No. 96
Old Jersey Number at Ohio State
No. 9
Dawand Jones, Cleveland Browns
rookie numbers are in! pic.twitter.com/c1tXJ2hLNb
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023
New Jersey Number in the NFL
No. 74
Old Jersey Number at Ohio State
No. 79
Luke Wypler, Cleveland Browns
rookie numbers are in! pic.twitter.com/c1tXJ2hLNb
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023
New Jersey Number in the NFL
No. 56
Old Jersey Number at Ohio State
No. 53
NEXT … Undrafted free agents
Ronnie Hickman, Cleveland Browns
Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Ronnie Hickman, Jr. (DB46) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
New Jersey Number in the NFL
No. 33
Old Jersey Number at Ohio State
No. 14
Tanner McCalister, Cleveland Browns
Ohio State Buckeyes UDFAs Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister at #Browns rookie camp today. pic.twitter.com/s8iMP4vXfy
— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 12, 2023
New Jersey Number in the NFL
No. 48
Old Jersey Number at Ohio State
No. 15
Jerron Cage, New Orleans Saints
Jerron Cage's teammates for made sure he didn't overheat pic.twitter.com/UwdKKDhoqy
— Colton Denning (@Dubsco) October 31, 2021
New Jersey Number in the NFL
No. 77
Old Jersey Number at Ohio State
No. 86
Cam Brown, Los Angeles Chargers
May 12, 2023; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Brown (38) during rookie minicamp at Hoag Performance Center. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
New Jersey Number in the NFL
No. 38
Old Jersey Number at Ohio State
No. 26
