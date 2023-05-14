Jersey numbers for all Ohio State NFL rookies

NFL rookie camps have begun in earnest for many of the teams in the league, and that means that six drafted former Ohio State players, as well as some undrafted free agents, have gotten things underway in the next step of their football career and journey.

To do that though, each of those players has to be assigned a jersey number by their new team. Some may not change from what they wore in the colors of Scarlet and Gray, but others will because of the NFL’s numbering system or because a current player on the team already has the number spoken for.

Regardless, we know all of those jersey numbers for former Buckeyes newly minted as NFL players, so here’s a rundown of what guys like C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be wearing across their chests during rookie minicamps and perhaps beyond.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

This is the moment you've all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/iN5uDKtVmp — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 11, 2023

New Jersey Number in the NFL

No. 7

Old Jersey Number at Ohio State

No. 7

Paris Johnson Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Former Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr signs rookie deal with Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) speaks after the Cardinals rookie minicamp in Tempe on May 12, 2023. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

New Jersey Number in the NFL

No. 70

Old Jersey Number at Ohio State

No. 77

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

New Jersey Number in the NFL

No. 11

Old Jersey Number at Ohio State

No. 11

Zach Harrison, Atlanta Falcons

May 12, 2023; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison (96) shown during rookie camp at IBM Performance Field. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

New Jersey Number in the NFL

No. 96

Old Jersey Number at Ohio State

No. 9

Dawand Jones, Cleveland Browns

rookie numbers are in! pic.twitter.com/c1tXJ2hLNb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023

New Jersey Number in the NFL

No. 74

Old Jersey Number at Ohio State

No. 79

Luke Wypler, Cleveland Browns

rookie numbers are in! pic.twitter.com/c1tXJ2hLNb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023

New Jersey Number in the NFL

No. 56

Old Jersey Number at Ohio State

No. 53

Ronnie Hickman, Cleveland Browns

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Ronnie Hickman, Jr. (DB46) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

New Jersey Number in the NFL

No. 33

Old Jersey Number at Ohio State

No. 14

Tanner McCalister, Cleveland Browns

Ohio State Buckeyes UDFAs Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister at #Browns rookie camp today. pic.twitter.com/s8iMP4vXfy — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 12, 2023

New Jersey Number in the NFL

No. 48

Old Jersey Number at Ohio State

No. 15

Jerron Cage, New Orleans Saints

Jerron Cage's teammates for made sure he didn't overheat pic.twitter.com/UwdKKDhoqy — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) October 31, 2021

New Jersey Number in the NFL

No. 77

Old Jersey Number at Ohio State

No. 86

Cam Brown, Los Angeles Chargers

May 12, 2023; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Brown (38) during rookie minicamp at Hoag Performance Center. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New Jersey Number in the NFL

No. 38

Old Jersey Number at Ohio State

No. 26

