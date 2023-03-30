Jersey numbers for free agents signed by Colts

The Indianapolis Colts started off free agency making moves at a higher rate than we’ve been accustomed to seeing.

Adding to all three phases of the game, the Colts have signed five unrestricted free agents from other teams, as of this writing. While they are likely to sign a few more leading up to the 2023 NFL draft, which is less than a month away, we already know of the jersey numbers for the first five free-agent signees.

According to the team’s website, here’s a look at the jersey numbers for the newest members of the Colts:

K Matt Gay | #2

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

WR Isaiah McKenzie | #6

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

QB Gardner Minshew | #10

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

EDGE Samson Ebukam | #52

AP Photo/Scot Tucker

DT Taven Bryan | #96

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

