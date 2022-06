Jersey numbers for every Michigan State football player who was selected in the 2022 NFL draft

Four Michigan State football players were selected in the 2022 NFL draft, and while it will be weird to see them in new jerseys, they will also be donning new jersey numbers.

Below, we rounded up the new numbers for all four Spartans who were drafted to the NFL.

OT AJ Arcuri - Los Angeles Rams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jersey Number: No. 61

Jalen Nailor - Minnesota Vikings

Jersey Number: No. 83

Connor Heyward - Pittsburgh Steelers

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Jersey Number: No. 83

Kenneth Walker III - Seattle Seahawks

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Jersey Number: No. 9

