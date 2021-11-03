Jersey numbers for Chiefs trade acquisitions revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs have a pair of new players on the team, and with the first practice of the week on Wednesday, both players have been assigned jersey numbers by the team.

Melvin Ingram wore No. 54 for nine seasons with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. He won’t be wearing that number in Kansas City because it’s currently occupied by stud rookie Nick Bolton. He wore No. 8 with the Steelers most recently, taking full advantage of the NFL’s new jersey number rules. He’ll dip back into that well again with the Chiefs, wearing No. 24 with Kansas City.

Typically, the No. 24 has been worn by some great defensive backs for the Chiefs like Gary Green, Brandon Flowers, Ty Law and even Darrelle Revis. Ingram will technically be listed as a linebacker in Kansas City, even though he appears on the depth chart as a defensive end. Linebackers are one of the positions allowed to wear Nos. 20-49 under the new jersey numbers rules this season.

Daniel Brown wore No. 87 with the New York Jets most recently. He wore No. 10 as a receiver back in college with James Madison. Obviously, he won’t be wearing either of those numbers in Kansas City. He opted to go with No. 89, a number famously worn by Chiefs legend Otis Taylor and last worn by WR Maurice Ffrench.

Several reporters spotted Ingram out at practice wearing the No. 24 jersey, but it appears as if Brown has yet to join his new team.

